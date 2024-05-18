U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.16.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in U.S. Silica by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,425 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after buying an additional 1,811,951 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 412,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $4,467,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

