Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.75 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap One

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Snap One by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap One by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.39 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.11. Snap One has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $264.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap One

(Get Free Report

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.