Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.75 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Snap One alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap One

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Snap One Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Snap One by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap One by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.39 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.11. Snap One has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $264.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap One

(Get Free Report

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.