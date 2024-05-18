Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Raised to $4.00 at UBS Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

COMP has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Compass Price Performance

Compass stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compass will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

