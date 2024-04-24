BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.51

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.51 and last traded at $92.09, with a volume of 64555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

BOK Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

