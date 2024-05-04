Barclays Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $94.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

AER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

AER stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54. AerCap has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

