Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $212.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $126.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.06.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.68. The company had a trading volume of 648,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,087. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average of $183.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,036.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.