AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.25.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

AIRS stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $268.28 million, a PE ratio of 233.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.83 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.