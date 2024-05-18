AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.25.
AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %
AIRS stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $268.28 million, a PE ratio of 233.00 and a beta of 1.79.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.83 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies
AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AirSculpt Technologies
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.