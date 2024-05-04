Amalgamated Bank Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 87.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 528.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,569 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.93. The company had a trading volume of 865,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,826. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.