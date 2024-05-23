IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $728.58 million and $21.19 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001698 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.