iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.03. 351,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

