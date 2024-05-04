Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.0 %
PRDO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 1,290,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.
Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.
PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.
