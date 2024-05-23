Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.31. 680,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $254.65 and a 12 month high of $357.28. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

