iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 426,139 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.77 and a 52 week high of $121.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

