Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $22.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,672 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,506,285 shares. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

