9,601 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Bought by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after buying an additional 4,970,485 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,648,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,076,000 after purchasing an additional 421,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 577,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 433,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 516,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,703. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

