Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,154 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 588,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.87. 235,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,173. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.