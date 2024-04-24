The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,857,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,525. The stock has a market cap of $330.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

