Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.22. 1,596,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.