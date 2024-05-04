HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

HBT Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. 30,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,550. The firm has a market cap of $606.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36.

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,903.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 555,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,920 shares of company stock worth $130,240. Corporate insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

