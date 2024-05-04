HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.
HBT Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
HBT Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. 30,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,550. The firm has a market cap of $606.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
