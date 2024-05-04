Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 7,409 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,457. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

