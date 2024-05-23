TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of TotalEnergies worth $152,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

