Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 800 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,961,000.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.93. The company had a trading volume of 58,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,270. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $298.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.30. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

