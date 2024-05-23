346 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $165.74. 754,471 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.54.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.