346 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $165.74. 754,471 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.54.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.