Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,665,000 after purchasing an additional 145,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,310,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 15,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,585,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,334.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,746. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

