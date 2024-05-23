Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $115,799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

CASY stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $337.88. 35,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,005. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $344.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.35.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

