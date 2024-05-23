Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 128 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

