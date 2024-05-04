First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.75. 120,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,474. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.