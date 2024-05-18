Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$247.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

IFC opened at C$229.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$223.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$214.98. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$188.22 and a 52-week high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

