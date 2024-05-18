BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21, reports. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million.

BM Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BM Technologies stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on BM Technologies

BM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.