The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TTD opened at $94.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. Trade Desk has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $95.35. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 236.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,643 shares of company stock valued at $53,475,566. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

