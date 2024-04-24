NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 16,243,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 55,542,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $2,486,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIO by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

