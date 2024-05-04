Financial Review: Soluna (SLNH) vs. Its Rivals

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) is one of 102 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Soluna to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -138.62% -47.43% -28.17% Soluna Competitors -101.39% -69.23% -20.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Soluna and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna Competitors 428 1606 2414 72 2.47

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Soluna’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soluna has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

23.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soluna and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $21.07 million -$29.20 million -0.09 Soluna Competitors $2.78 billion $401.14 million 16.69

Soluna’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Soluna. Soluna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Soluna has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna’s peers have a beta of 5.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 465% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soluna peers beat Soluna on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

