William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) vs. John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Critical Review

William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Free Report) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for William H. Sadlier and John Wiley & Sons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get William H. Sadlier alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William H. Sadlier 0 0 0 0 N/A John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

William H. Sadlier has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares William H. Sadlier and John Wiley & Sons’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A John Wiley & Sons $2.02 billion 1.04 $17.23 million ($2.88) -13.26

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than William H. Sadlier.

Dividends

William H. Sadlier pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. John Wiley & Sons pays out -48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares William H. Sadlier and John Wiley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A John Wiley & Sons -8.14% 18.83% 5.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats William H. Sadlier on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William H. Sadlier

(Get Free Report)

William H. Sadlier, Inc. publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries. It publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the web through the Literatum platform. In addition, it sells and distributes its products through various channels, including research libraries and library consortia, and independent subscription agents, as well as directly to professional society members, bookstores, online booksellers, and other customers. Further, it provides education publishing and professional learning products and services, including scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware, and test preparation services to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers. Furthermore, it distributes its products through chain and online booksellers, libraries, colleges and universities, corporations, direct to consumer, websites, distributor networks, and other online applications; and offers talent development for professionals and businesses, assessments, and corporate learning. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. was founded in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for William H. Sadlier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William H. Sadlier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.