Comparing Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -120.94% -208.14% -116.68% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Super League Enterprise and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.79%.

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Triple P’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.37 -$30.33 million ($11.68) -0.12 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Enterprise.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triple P beats Super League Enterprise on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Triple P

(Get Free Report)

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.