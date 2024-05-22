Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,899,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,165,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,762,000 after buying an additional 429,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,139,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.77. 1,904,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

