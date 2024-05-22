Delta Asset Management LLC TN Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. AJ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,185 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.81. 4,430,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,643. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.