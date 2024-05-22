Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $74,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. 1,212,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,731. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

