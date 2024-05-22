Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 734.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

