Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Lowered by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.76. The company had a trading volume of 725,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.09. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

