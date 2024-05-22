Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 11,523 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 3,405,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,432. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

