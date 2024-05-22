Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after buying an additional 1,028,976 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,850,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $161,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,799. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

