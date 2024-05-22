V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,483,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. V.F. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

