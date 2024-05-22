Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 558,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $179.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.