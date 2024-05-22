Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. 1,584,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,467. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

