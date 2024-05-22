Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.72. 2,050,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,671. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

