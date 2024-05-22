Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of FMFG stock remained flat at $16.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.
About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares
