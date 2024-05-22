Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FMFG stock remained flat at $16.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

