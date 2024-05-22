Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,752,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,946. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

