Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Masco by 70.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

