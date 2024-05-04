Insider Selling: Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Triumph Financial stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $82.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TFIN. Piper Sandler lowered Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

