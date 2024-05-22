CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $3.51 on Top Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. CashBackPro has a market cap of $317.07 million and $441,648.99 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00005071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,312.99 or 1.00020805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00109609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,636 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 3.45976402 USD and is down -15.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $307,197.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

